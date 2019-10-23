Ms. Cheap's Penny Drive

This year’s Penny Drive takes place Dec.1-31, 2021. Invite your company, church, group, school, or family to participate.

Most groups turn the Penny Drive into a little friendly competition. For example, one year a family offered an ice cream party to the first St. Bernard Academy homeroom to fill its can. Logistics firm V. Alexander & Co. rewarded Penny Drive donations with a fun perk – blue jean Fridays.

ONLINE

Due to the pandemic, we highly recommend taking your Penny Drive online this year.

Email Valerie Reta, and she’ll get your team set up online here. Then all you have to do is share your team’s link, and watch the pennies roll in!

IN-PERSON

To keep everyone safe during COVID, you’ll notice a few changes from years’ past. Most notably, we won’t be distributing collection cans this year. Also, we can’t accept Penny Drive donations at Second Harvest because our lobby is closed.

If you decide to collect coins and cash, please drop off your Penny Drive donations at one of these locations: