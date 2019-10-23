Ms. Cheap's Penny Drive
When we pool together a little here and a little there, we can make a big impact!
Ms. Cheap wants your loose change! Since 2009, the fund drive led by Mary Hance (aka newspaper columnist Ms. Cheap) has raised more than $1.4 million – the equivalent of 5.6 million meals!
Join in!
This year’s Penny Drive takes place Dec.1-31, 2021. Invite your company, church, group, school, or family to participate.
Most groups turn the Penny Drive into a little friendly competition. For example, one year a family offered an ice cream party to the first St. Bernard Academy homeroom to fill its can. Logistics firm V. Alexander & Co. rewarded Penny Drive donations with a fun perk – blue jean Fridays.
ONLINE
Due to the pandemic, we highly recommend taking your Penny Drive online this year.
Email Valerie Reta, and she’ll get your team set up online here. Then all you have to do is share your team’s link, and watch the pennies roll in!
IN-PERSON
To keep everyone safe during COVID, you’ll notice a few changes from years’ past. Most notably, we won’t be distributing collection cans this year. Also, we can’t accept Penny Drive donations at Second Harvest because our lobby is closed.
If you decide to collect coins and cash, please drop off your Penny Drive donations at one of these locations:
Read these inspiring Penny Drive stories
• Students at Battle Ground Academy support the Penny Drive each year and get creative with how they raise money. Students have come up with all sorts of ideas to raise funds for the Penny Drive, like hosting bake sales, selling dog biscuits, and even donating proceeds from their family’s farm fresh egg sales!
• Lynette Hicks used the Penny Drive as part of her family’s Thanksgiving festivities–all proceeds from their board game and card game competitions will be donated to the penny drive!
• Wilson Bank & Trust, a Penny Drive sponsor, held a friendly competition between all of their branches to see which ones could give out the most penny cans. They distributed 86 cans in just two weeks, creating great conversation about hunger and raising money too!
Ms. Cheap Wants to Hear How YOU Collect
We love when people get creative with their collecting, and we want to tell those stories as part of the campaign, so please share your Penny Drive stories.
Share on Facebook and Twitter using #mscheap or send us an email.